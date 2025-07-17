Press Release: Barrett and Kiggans Introduce Military Helicopter Training Safety Act Following Potomac River Collision

Congress members Barrett and Kiggans propose legislation to improve military helicopter safety after a fatal mid-air collision.

In response to a tragic mid-air collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 29, 2025, Congressman Tom Barrett and Congresswoman Jen Kiggans have introduced the Military Helicopter Training Safety Act of 2025. The legislation aims to evaluate the feasibility of installing modern collision avoidance systems on U.S. military helicopters to enhance safety.

Barrett, a former Army helicopter pilot, emphasized the importance of this technology in preventing future accidents, stating, "This bill allows us to take a closer look at retrofitting our military aircrafts with the life-saving technology needed." Kiggans echoed these sentiments, highlighting the personal stakes involved, given her background as a former Naval aviator.

The collision resulted in the deaths of all 67 people aboard both aircraft, marking a significant aviation disaster. The ongoing investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board could take up to 18 months, while the proposed act seeks to establish a long-term safety initiative for military operations in civilian airspace.

