Press Release: Baldwin and Wyden Criticize Trump Administration Over Misleading Social Security Tax Claims

Senators Baldwin and Wyden criticize the Trump Administration for spreading false information on Social Security taxes, urging corrections.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Wyden have criticized the Social Security Administration (SSA) for what they claim is misinformation regarding Social Security taxes related to a Republican reconciliation bill. They assert that the SSA's communications mislead the public, stating benefits would no longer be taxed for many beneficiaries, which they contest is inaccurate.

Baldwin and Wyden's letter to SSA Commissioner Frank Bisignano expresses outrage, stating the agency has become a "partisan megaphone" for political agendas. They call for the retraction of misleading statements and demand transparency in communications from the SSA.

The senators were joined by several colleagues in their letter, highlighting ongoing concerns about the integrity and impartiality of the SSA under the current administration. They emphasized the potential risks for seniors from conflicting information about tax obligations related to Social Security benefits.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Tammy Baldwin Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Tammy Baldwin is worth $933.0K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 299th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Baldwin has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Tammy Baldwin's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Baldwin.

Tammy Baldwin Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Tammy Baldwin:

S.2245: A bill to amend the Digital Coast Act to improve the acquisition, integration, and accessibility of data of the Digital Coast program and to extend the program.

S.2195: A bill to award a Congressional Gold Medal, collectively, to the brave women who served in World War II as members of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps and U.S. Navy Nurse Corps.

S.2150: Women’s Health Protection Act of 2025

S.2104: Reliable Rail Service Act of 2025

S.2024: ENROLL Act of 2025

S.1866: SCREENS for Cancer Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Tammy Baldwin on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Baldwin.

Tammy Baldwin Fundraising

Tammy Baldwin recently disclosed $445.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 136th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 99.6% came from individual donors.

Baldwin disclosed $425.9K of spending. This was the 73rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Baldwin disclosed $106.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 674th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Tammy Baldwin's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.