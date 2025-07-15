Press Release: Baldwin and Ernst Propose Bipartisan Legislation to Enhance Mental Health Resources for Farmers

Senators Baldwin and Ernst introduced a bipartisan bill to enhance mental health care access for farmers and rural communities.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) have introduced the Farmers First Act of 2025, a bipartisan initiative aimed at enhancing mental health support for farmers and rural communities. The legislation seeks to increase funding for the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network (FRSAN), which connects agricultural workers to mental health resources.

Senator Baldwin stated, "No one should have to fight these battles alone," highlighting the challenges faced by farmers. Senator Ernst emphasized the need for better access to mental health services, noting the prevalence of mental health issues in the agriculture sector.

The proposed act would authorize $15 million per year for five years, increasing support for state departments and non-profits to establish helplines and provide training in mental health awareness. The bill has gained support from various agricultural and mental health organizations, reflecting a concerted effort to address rural mental health crises.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Tammy Baldwin Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Tammy Baldwin is worth $933.0K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 299th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Baldwin has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Tammy Baldwin's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Baldwin.

Tammy Baldwin Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Tammy Baldwin:

S.2245: A bill to amend the Digital Coast Act to improve the acquisition, integration, and accessibility of data of the Digital Coast program and to extend the program.

S.2195: A bill to award a Congressional Gold Medal, collectively, to the brave women who served in World War II as members of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps and U.S. Navy Nurse Corps.

S.2150: Women’s Health Protection Act of 2025

S.2104: Reliable Rail Service Act of 2025

S.2024: ENROLL Act of 2025

S.1866: SCREENS for Cancer Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Tammy Baldwin on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Baldwin.

Tammy Baldwin Fundraising

Tammy Baldwin recently disclosed $445.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 136th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 99.6% came from individual donors.

Baldwin disclosed $425.9K of spending. This was the 73rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Baldwin disclosed $106.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 674th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Tammy Baldwin's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

