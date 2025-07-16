Press Release: Bacon and Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan Legislation Aiming to Safeguard U.S. Farmland from Foreign Ownership

Rep. Don Bacon and colleagues introduce bipartisan legislation to enhance oversight of foreign ownership of U.S. farmland.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 16, 2025, Rep. Don Bacon and a group of bipartisan colleagues introduced the AFIDA Improvements Act of 2025, aimed at enhancing the tracking of foreign ownership of U.S. farmland. This legislation seeks to amend the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act to address concerns about foreign investments, particularly from entities linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

The proposed law includes measures for timely data sharing and oversight of foreign agricultural land transactions, intending to safeguard national security. Rep. Bacon noted the bill would strengthen procedures to protect U.S. agricultural lands, which are vital for food supply and national security.

Supporters of the legislation, including Reps. Alford and Bost, emphasized the urgency in confronting risks posed by foreign purchases of farmland, asserting that this bipartisan effort is essential for ensuring transparency and accountability. The bill's full text is available online for review.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Don Bacon Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Don Bacon is worth $1.7M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 234th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Bacon has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Don Bacon Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Don Bacon:

H.R.4362: To amend the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act of 1978 to establish an additional reporting requirement, and for other purposes.

H.R.4310: To protect law enforcement officers, and for other purposes.

H.R.4309: To direct the establishment and maintenance of a National Concussion and Traumatic Brain Injury Clearinghouse, and for other purposes.

H.R.4156: Support for Ownership and Investment in Land Act

H.R.4155: American Agricultural Security Research Act of 2025

H.R.4074: Optimizing Postpartum Outcomes Act of 2025

Don Bacon Fundraising

Don Bacon recently disclosed $313.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 237th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 42.8% came from individual donors.

Bacon disclosed $256.3K of spending. This was the 162nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Bacon disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 226th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

