Press Release: Ashley Hinson Supports Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Aimed at Tax Relief and Border Security

July 17, 2025 — 12:21 am EDT

Congresswoman Hinson supports Trump's bill, aiming for border security and tax relief for American families.

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-02) expressed her support for President Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill," which aims to strengthen U.S. borders and provide tax relief aimed at working Americans. Hinson highlighted that the legislation includes permanent tax cuts and investments in border security and Medicaid.

In her statement, Hinson claimed the bill will create "a stronger, safer, and more prosperous America," emphasizing its significance for Iowa and the nation. She criticized previous administrations for their financial tracking measures while praising the proposed tax policies.

Ashley Hinson Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Ashley Hinson is worth $4.6M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 152nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hinson has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Ashley Hinson's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hinson.

Ashley Hinson Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ashley Hinson:

  • H.R.4134: Flood Resiliency and Land Stewardship Act
  • H.R.3878: RNs for Rural Health Act of 2025
  • H.R.2597: Protecting American Taxpayers from Wasteful Spending Act
  • H.R.2552: RIFLE Act
  • H.R.2262: Flexibility for Workers Education Act
  • H.R.2127: Expel Illegal Chinese Police Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Ashley Hinson on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hinson.

Ashley Hinson Fundraising

Ashley Hinson recently disclosed $745.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 62nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 59.0% came from individual donors.

Hinson disclosed $255.7K of spending. This was the 163rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Hinson disclosed $2.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 91st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Ashley Hinson's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

