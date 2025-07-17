Press Release: Arrington and Blackburn Propose Legislation to Hold States Financially Responsible for Military Deployment Costs Linked to Immigration Enforcement Issues

Arrington and Blackburn introduced a bill holding states accountable for federal military costs due to immigration enforcement failures.

House Budget Chairman Jodey Arrington and U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn have introduced the "State Accountability for Federal Deployment Costs Act" to hold states financially responsible if their refusal to enforce federal immigration laws necessitates military deployments. Arrington stated, “It’s entirely unacceptable for states that refuse to enforce immigration laws to expect taxpayers in... to foot the bill.”

Senator Blackburn emphasized the costs incurred by states obstructing federal enforcement, asserting, “If a state refuses to do its job and forces the federal government to respond to unrest, they should pay for it.” The bill aims to require states to reimburse federal deployment expenses incurred due to their noncompliance with immigration laws.

Jodey C. Arrington Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Jodey C. Arrington is worth $1.2M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 272nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Arrington has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Jodey C. Arrington Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Jodey C. Arrington:

H.R.3575: ANTE Act

H.R.3269: ETHIC Act

H.R.3134: Emergency Care Improvement Act

H.R.2810: Family Cord Blood Banking Act

H.R.2754: Protecting Military Installations and Ranges Act of 2025

H.R.2533: EASE Act of 2025

Jodey C. Arrington Fundraising

Jodey C. Arrington recently disclosed $277.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 310th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 28.7% came from individual donors.

Arrington disclosed $236.2K of spending. This was the 220th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Arrington disclosed $2.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 104th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

