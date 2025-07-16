Press Release: Amo Criticizes Trump's Budget Cuts to NOAA and Weather Services Following Texas Floods

Amo criticizes Trump's budget cuts to NOAA and the National Weather Service, citing impacts during recent Texas floods.

Ranking Member Gabe Amo (D-RI) of the House Science, Space, and Technology Subcommittee on the Environment addressed the negative consequences of President Trump’s funding cuts to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Weather Service (NWS) in light of recent tragic flooding in Texas.

Amo stated, "We need a fully staffed and well-resourced National Weather Service... to help communities prepare, coordinate emergency response, and warn Americans when minutes matter." He called for increased funding and resources to support weather forecasting and emergency preparedness.

The press release also mentioned that Amo, along with other Congressional leaders, has advocated for answers regarding the staffing shortages at NWS, which they believe may have contributed to the challenges during the Texas floods. They highlighted the need for strong investments in weather prediction to safeguard lives and properties.

