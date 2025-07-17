Press Release: Alsobrooks and Cramer Introduce Bipartisan Agricultural Risk Review Act to Enhance Food Security

Senators Alsobrooks and Cramer introduced the bipartisan Agricultural Risk Review Act to enhance food security and national security.

U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) and a group of bipartisan senators introduced the Agricultural Risk Review Act on July 17, 2025. This legislation aims to enhance food and national security by including the Secretary of Agriculture in the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for agricultural transactions, a move praised for protecting agricultural interests.

Senator Alsobrooks emphasized the importance of formalizing this role, especially for locations like Fort Meade and Camp David, to ensure national security against foreign threats. The bill has received support from agricultural organizations, highlighting the necessity of government oversight in foreign investments impacting farming.

Other senators involved in this initiative echoed the importance of safeguarding the U.S. food supply and agricultural assets, underscoring that the legislation would solidify protective measures for American farms against foreign purchases, particularly near sensitive sites.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Angela Alsobrooks Fundraising

Angela Alsobrooks recently disclosed $233.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 368th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 58.3% came from individual donors.

Alsobrooks disclosed $258.0K of spending. This was the 196th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Alsobrooks disclosed $107.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 769th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Angela Alsobrooks's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

