Press Release: Adrian Smith Comments on Julie Callahan's Nomination as Chief Agricultural Negotiator

Congressman Adrian Smith comments on the nomination of Julie Callahan as Chief Agricultural Negotiator for USTR.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) issued a statement regarding the White House's nomination of Julie Callahan as Chief Agricultural Negotiator for the U.S. Trade Representative. Smith emphasized the importance of this role for American agriculture producers, particularly in trade negotiations and the upcoming USMCA review.

In his statement, Smith remarked, "Dr. Callahan understands the diligence required to promote strong relationships with our trading partners," and expressed his support for her swift confirmation by the Senate. He highlighted the necessity of having a representative focused on increasing market access for U.S. agricultural products.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Adrian Smith Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Adrian Smith is worth $2.9M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 195th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Smith has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Adrian Smith's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Smith.

Adrian Smith Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Adrian Smith:

H.R.4243: Homecare for Seniors Act

H.R.3164: Ensuring Community Access to Pharmacist Services Act

H.R.2891: IRA Charitable Rollover Facilitation and Enhancement Act of 2025

H.R.2398: Rural Veterinary Workforce Act

H.R.2397: Targeting TANF to Families in Need Act

H.R.2160: Maintaining and Enhancing Hydroelectricity and River Restoration Act

You can track bills proposed by Adrian Smith on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Smith.

Adrian Smith Fundraising

Adrian Smith recently disclosed $341.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 11th, 2025. This was the 254th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 26.4% came from individual donors.

Smith disclosed $104.2K of spending. This was the 494th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Smith disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 243rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Adrian Smith's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

