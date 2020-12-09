Press Release: SatoshiLabs Introduces Invity.io

Today, Bitcoin hardware company SatoshiLabs announced the introduction of Invity.io, a comparison tool for cryptocurrency exchange rates. Find more information in the press release shared by SatsohiLabs below:

December 9, 2020, Prague, Czech Republic — Following on last week's survey results showing that 47.2% of Americans who don't own cryptocurrencies need to know more about them before investing, the SatoshiLabs Group, inventors of Trezor, the first cryptocurrency hardware wallet, is introducing a new addition to its holding: the startup Invity.io. Invity has developed a crypto exchange rate comparison tool and has assumed control over the successful Coinmap.org project with the mission of mainstreaming cryptocurrencies by onboarding individuals with traditional investment knowledge but limited technical know-how.

Invity's standalone website functions as a comparison tool that streamlines crypto purchase and exchange transactions. By compiling real-time rates from over 10 crypto exchanges in a single place, everyday people who want to start or add to their crypto portfolios can easily choose from a wide variety of options. After selecting the most appropriate offer, transactions are processed directly with the exchange provider. Invity's comparison tool is also fully integrated into the new Trezor Suite, meaning security-minded users can take advantage of in-wallet crypto transactions.

“We believe the most important way to bring crypto into the mainstream is to offer a one-stop shop where anyone can learn about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and easily make common transactions.”

— Štěpán Uherík, CEO of Invity.io

Why A Comparison Tool?

The crypto economy is built on consumers' ability to directly buy and manage their crypto holdings, yet performing these transactions is often complex. Even when converting fiat to crypto or trading one coin for another, each crypto exchange has its own specific processes and costs. As a result, buying and exchanging crypto is time consuming for comparison shoppers and intimidating for users new to the crypto space. Invity aims to counteract this by showing competing exchange rates, payment methods, and currency options in a single interface. When combined with its detailed educational materials on need-to-know crypto topics, Invity will serve as an easy-to-use port of entry for individuals starting out in the world of crypto.

Invity Features

Invity offers its features both on its web platform and within the Trezor Suite, which is undergoing public beta testing. A number of additional features are currently under development and will become available soon wherever Invity is found.

Current Features

Buy crypto: Users from most countries in the world can convert 36 fiat currencies directly to 10 cryptocurrencies. Invity's four purchase providers (Simplex, BTC Direct, CEX, and Mercuryo) offer payment options including major debit and credit cards and local bank transfer options like SEPA, SOFORT, and more.

Exchange crypto: Users can convert existing cryptocurrencies to over 100 other coins. Fixed and floating rate offers from six providers are included and updated regularly.

Coinmap.org: Users can browse a world map with nearly 20,000 entries reflecting the location of cryptocurrency ATMs and brick-and-mortar merchants that accept crypto. Anyone can add new entries at no cost.

Upcoming Features

Invest in crypto: Based on a dollar-cost averaging strategy, this feature will allow users to set up fiat-to-Bitcoin transactions that occur automatically and on a regular basis. In this way, users will build up a crypto savings account that is somewhat insulated from market volatilities.

Spend crypto: Invity is building a list of providers who offer crypto-to-fiat functionality through vouchers and other means.

Invity Academy: This course system will provide users who are unfamiliar with cryptocurrencies with the information they need to start using crypto safely. Built to supplement the current selection of blog posts, Invity will present beginner, intermediate, and advanced topics in a structured multimedia format.

More information about Invity and its features can be found at Invity.io.

About Invity.io:

Invity.io is a privately held company founded in 2019 and based in the Czech Republic. Invity has compiled a network of providers into a comparison tool that offers the web's best crypto buy and exchange rates all in one place. Invity aims to use its straightforward interface and educational materials to open the world of crypto to everyone, regardless of their technical knowledge. Invity is also highly security conscious and has valuable connections to longtime crypto players, and so is proud to power the purchase and exchange platform for the Trezor family of hardware wallets. Invity also maintains Coinmap.org, a crowdsourced map of Bitcoin ATM locations and businesses that accept cryptocurrencies around the world. More information at https://invity.io.

About SatoshiLabs:

SatoshiLabs is a privately held company founded in 2013 and based in the Czech Republic. The first company product was the world's first cryptocurrency hardware wallet. Its popular flagship product, the Trezor Model T, introduced new measures of security such as its full-color touchscreen. SatoshiLabs is also the creator of more than 22 innovative security standards like Recovery seed, Passphrase, or Shamir Backup, which are significantly improving the whole industry of online security. Present in over 220 countries worldwide, SatoshiLabs remains open-source, making the best security solutions accessible to anyone, anywhere. More information at www.satoshilabs.com and www.trezor.io.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.