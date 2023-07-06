Press Kogyo (TYO:7246) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 729.30

The average one-year price target for Press Kogyo (TYO:7246) has been revised to 729.30 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of 663.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 707.00 to a high of 766.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.39% from the latest reported closing price of 616.00 / share.

Press Kogyo Maintains 4.22% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.22%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 763 funds or institutions reporting positions in Press Kogyo. This is a decrease of 1,173 owner(s) or 60.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7246 is 1.69%, an increase of 94.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.23% to 261,393K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 34,830K shares representing 33.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,654K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7246 by 7.33% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 18,964K shares representing 18.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,448K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7246 by 10.69% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 9,998K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,792K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7246 by 12.83% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,851K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,797K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7246 by 18.15% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 7,800K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,894K shares, representing an increase of 24.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7246 by 48.28% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.