Press Kogyo Revises Dividend Forecast for 2025

Press Kogyo Co., Ltd. has announced a revision of its year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, to 19 yen per share, including a 5 yen commemorative dividend in celebration of its 100th anniversary. This revision brings the annual dividend to 32 yen per share, reflecting the company’s gratitude towards its stakeholders and its vision for future growth.

