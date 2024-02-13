Presidio Property Trust Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 15% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Presidio Property Trust Inc's 9.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SQFTP) were yielding above the 15% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $2.3437), with shares changing hands as low as $15.43 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.80% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SQFTP was trading at a 37.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.09% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for SQFTP, showing historical dividend payments on Presidio Property Trust Inc's 9.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Presidio Property Trust Inc's 9.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SQFTP) is currently down about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SQFT) are trading flat.
