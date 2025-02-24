Presidio Property Trust Reports Successful Sales of Model Homes and Commercial Properties in Early 2024

Presidio Property Trust sold model homes and commercial properties totaling over $18 million in early 2024, indicating market optimism.

Presidio Property Trust, Inc., a diversified real estate investment trust, announced the sale of two model homes for approximately $1.04 million and two commercial properties for about $16.95 million during January and February 2024. The model homes, acquired in 2023 for around $0.9 million, and the commercial properties, bought between 2014 and 2015 for about $14.1 million, were sold at prices reflecting significant market activity. Company executives expressed cautious optimism regarding a recovery in real estate activity for 2025, particularly noting potential improvements in office occupancy rates as companies move away from remote work. Presidio focuses on identifying purchasing opportunities across various markets while monitoring lending rates. The company’s real estate holdings span model homes leased to builders in select states and office, industrial, and retail properties primarily located in Colorado and other states.

Potential Positives

Presidio Property Trust reported significant sales in early 2024, totaling approximately $1.04 million from model homes and $16.95 million from commercial properties, demonstrating strong revenue generation.

The company achieved a favorable sales margin, as the commercial properties were sold for significantly more than their combined book value prior to the sale.

Management expressed cautious optimism about continued recovery in real estate activity in 2025, particularly with a potential positive shift in office occupancy rates as remote work programs end.

Presidio is actively focused on identifying new purchasing opportunities in various markets, signaling a proactive approach to growth and investment in current market conditions.

Potential Negatives

The sale of model homes and commercial properties, while generating revenue, indicates that Presidio may be divesting assets potentially at lower values than expected, given that the commercial properties were purchased for approximately $14.1 million and sold for $16.95 million.

The company’s reliance on forward-looking statements acknowledges risks and uncertainties, which could indicate potential vulnerabilities in their projections for recovery in real estate activity.

The cautionary note on forward-looking statements suggests that investors should be cautious about the reliability of the company’s optimistic outlook regarding market conditions and recovery in 2025.

FAQ

What real estate transactions did Presidio complete in early 2024?

Presidio sold 2 model homes for $1.04 million and 2 commercial properties for $16.95 million.

What is the acquisition price for the sold model homes?

The model homes were purchased in 2023 for a total acquisition price of approximately $0.9 million.

Who is Presidio Property Trust?

Presidio is an internally managed diversified real estate investment trust focusing on model home and commercial properties.

What regions does Presidio operate in?

Presidio operates in Arizona, Texas, Florida, Colorado, Maryland, North Dakota, and Southern California.

Who can investors contact for more information?

Investors can contact Lowell Hartkorn at Presidio Property Trust via email at LHartkorn@presidiopt.com.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: SQFT; SQFTP; SQFTW) Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (“Presidio” or the “Company”), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust (“REIT”) announced that during January and February 2024 the Company has sold 2 model homes for a total of approximately $1.04 million and two commercial properties for a total of $16.95 million. The homes were purchased in 2023 with a total acquisition price of approximately $0.9 million. The commercial properties were purchased between 2014 and 2015 for approximately $14.1 million, with a combined book value of approximately $11.6 million prior to the sale.





“We are cautiously optimistic that real estate activity will continue to recover in 2025 and look forward to positive opportunities in the near future. Office occupancy rates could be shifting in a positive trend as more and more companies are ending their remote work programs,” said Gary Katz, Chief Investment Officer.





“The model home sales were on par with expectations so far in the first quarter of 2025. Seasonal adjustments as well as election cycles typically result in slower sales. We also remain focused on identifying purchasing opportunities from new and current markets and we will be watching lending rates closely as we analyze opportunities,” said Steve Hightower, President of the Model Homes Division.







About Presidio Property Trust







Presidio is an internally managed real estate investment trust with holdings in model home properties, which are triple net leased to homebuilders, and office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio’s model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Texas, and Florida. Presidio’s office, industrial, and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. For more information on Presidio, please visit Presidio’s website at



https://www.PresidioPT.com



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, including statements regarding management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, plans or predictions of the future, and are typically identified by such words as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “should” and “could.” Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Presidio’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Except as required by law, Presidio disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes please refer to Presidio’s filings with the SEC, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, copies of which are available on the SEC’s website,



www.sec.gov



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Presidio Property Trust, Inc.





Lowell Hartkorn, Investor Relations







LHartkorn@presidiopt.com







Telephone: (760) 471-8536 x1244





