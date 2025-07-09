Presidio Property Trust Reports Q2 2025 Home Sales of $3.5 Million and Strategic Acquisitions in Sun Belt States

Presidio Property Trust sold seven homes for $3.5 million and acquired ten homes for $5.2 million in Q2 2025.

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. announced the sale of seven homes for approximately $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, following acquisitions of these properties totaling about $3.2 million between 2020 and 2023. The company also acquired 10 new homes for around $5.2 million in Texas, Alabama, and Tennessee, highlighting its strategic expansion in Sun Belt states. As of June 30, 2025, model homes make up about 34% of Presidio's net real estate assets and contribute 24% of rental revenue, with the company owning 68 of the 87 model homes in its portfolio. President Steve Hightower praised the team's efforts in enhancing their geographical footprint and diversification through these acquisitions. Presidio operates primarily as a diversified real estate investment trust that manages properties across various sectors, with a significant focus on leasing model homes to homebuilders.

Presidio Property Trust successfully sold seven homes for approximately $3.5 million, generating a profitable return on properties acquired at a total cost of around $3.2 million.

The company acquired 10 additional homes worth approximately $5.2 million, enhancing its portfolio and geographic diversification in the Sun Belt states.

The acknowledgment of strategic accomplishments and successful execution of acquisition opportunities indicates strong management performance and a proactive growth strategy.

The model homes represent a significant portion (34%) of the company's net real estate assets and contribute to a notable share (24%) of rental revenue, showcasing the importance of this segment to Presidio's overall business model.

Despite selling seven homes for $3.5 million, the company only achieved a marginal profit over the total acquisition cost of $3.2 million, indicating potential challenges in profitability.

The significant portion of model homes (34% of net real estate assets and 24% of rental revenue) raises concerns about dependency on a single asset class, which could introduce risk if market conditions change.

The reliance on forward-looking statements indicates uncertainty about future performance and the possibility of not achieving stated objectives, which could impact investor confidence.

What properties did Presidio Property Trust sell in Q2 2025?

Presidio sold seven homes for approximately $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2025.

How many homes did Presidio acquire recently?

Presidio acquired 10 homes totaling approximately $5.2 million, located in Texas, Alabama, and Tennessee.

What percentage of Presidio's assets are model homes?

Model homes account for approximately 34% of Presidio's net real estate assets.

Who is the president of the Model Homes Division at Presidio?

Steve Hightower is the President of the Model Homes Division at Presidio Property Trust.

Where are Presidio's properties primarily located?

Presidio's properties are primarily located in the Sun Belt states and Colorado, among others.

SAN DIEGO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: SQFT; SQFTP; SQFTW) Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (“Presidio” or the “Company”), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust (“REIT”) announced that in the second quarter of 2025, through subsidiary and affiliate entities, have sold seven homes for a total of approximately $3.5 million. These homes were purchased between 2020 and 2023 with a total acquisition price of approximately $3.2 million. Additionally, we acquired 10 homes totaling approximately $5.2 million, located in Texas, Alabama and Tennessee. Model homes account for approximately 34% of our net real estate assets and approximately 24% of our rental revenue. We wholly own 68 of the 87 model homes in our portfolio as of June 30, 2025.





“In the first half of the year, our team has done an outstanding job of identifying and executing on acquisition opportunities in Sun Belt states, which expand our geographical footprint and give us more diversification. This significant strategic accomplishment with a nationally recognized builder is a key step in our managed growth plan,” said Steve Hightower, President of the Model Homes Division.







About Presidio Property Trust







Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio’s model homes are leased to homebuilders located primarily in the sun belt states. Presidio’s office, industrial, and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. For more information on Presidio, please visit Presidio’s website at



https://www.PresidioPT.com



.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, including statements regarding management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, plans or predictions of the future, and are typically identified by such words as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “should” and “could.” Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements relating to the closing of the business combination with Conduit within a certain timeframe or at all. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s documents filed with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC’s website,



www.sec.gov



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Presidio Property Trust, Inc.





Lowell Hartkorn, Investor Relations







LHartkorn@presidiopt.com







Telephone: (760) 471-8536 x1244





