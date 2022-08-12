Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) shareholders have endured a 1.1% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's normal to be annoyed when stock you own has a declining share price. But often it is not a reflection of the fundamental business performance. The Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) is down 11% over a year, but the total shareholder return is -1.1% once you include the dividend. That's better than the market which declined 10% over the last year. Presidio Property Trust may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Because Presidio Property Trust made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Presidio Property Trust's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 21%. That's not what investors generally want to see. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 11% in that time. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. We think most holders must believe revenue growth will improve, or else costs will decline.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:SQFT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 12th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Presidio Property Trust

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Presidio Property Trust the TSR over the last 1 year was -1.1%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's not great that Presidio Property Trust shares failed to make money for shareholders in the last year, but the silver lining is that the loss of 1.1%, including dividends, wasn't as bad as the broader market loss of about 10%. On the plus side, the share price has bounced a full 4.0% in the last three months. It could be that the share price dropped so far that the business was cheap on the numbers, but the future will ultimately determine the value of the stock. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Presidio Property Trust has 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

