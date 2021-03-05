Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 08, 2021

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.101 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SQFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SQFT was $3.43, representing a -66.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.24 and a 26.1% increase over the 52 week low of $2.72.

SQFT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO).

