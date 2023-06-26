Presidio Property Trust Inc - (SQFT) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Presidio Property Trust Inc - said on June 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.09 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 27, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $0.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 15.59%, the lowest has been 4.72%, and the highest has been 44.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 9.88 (n=121).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Presidio Property Trust Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQFT is 0.01%, a decrease of 59.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.06% to 1,612K shares. The put/call ratio of SQFT is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.47% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Presidio Property Trust Inc - is 1.02. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 20.47% from its latest reported closing price of 0.85.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.60.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atria Wealth Solutions holds 436K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 185K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

International Assets Investment Management holds 162K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 104K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 98K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing a decrease of 21.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQFT by 28.28% over the last quarter.

Presidio Property Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT. the company has interests in approximately 120 model home properties in six states, with the majority located in Texas and Florida, which are leased back to homebuilders on a triple-net basis. Its commercial real estate portfolio consists of approximately 1.1 million square feet comprised of 15 properties: ten office properties, one industrial property and four retail properties. Its commercial portfolio is located in Southern California, Colorado, and North Dakota, and the company is currently considering new commercial property acquisitions in a variety of additional markets across the United States. Its commercial property tenant base is diversified, which helps limit its exposure to any single industry in which its tenants operate. This geographical clustering of its real estate portfolio enables us to minimize operating costs and leverage efficiencies by managing a number of properties utilizing minimal overhead and staff.

