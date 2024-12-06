Presidio Property Trust granted second period to regain compliance with Nasdaq

Presidio Property announced that the company has been granted an additional 180-day period from Nasdaq through June 2, 2025, to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The company’s common stock continues to trade on Nasdaq.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SQFT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.