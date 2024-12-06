Presidio Property Trust granted second period to regain compliance with Nasdaq

Presidio Property announced that the company has been granted an additional 180-day period from Nasdaq through June 2, 2025, to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The company’s common stock continues to trade on Nasdaq.
