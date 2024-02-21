President's brother James Biden to speak to Republicans' impeachment probe

By Makini Brice

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's brother James Biden is due to testify behind closed doors on Wednesday to a Republican-led House of Representatives impeachment inquiry that has sought to show that the Democrat improperly profited from his family's business.

James Biden is the first member of the president's family to testify in the probe, which has so far failed to turn up evidence of wrongdoing by the president. Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden is due to speak to investigators next week.

The inquiry is facing new headwinds as prosecutors have charged a former FBI informant with lying about the Bidens' alleged business dealings in Ukraine and having ties with Russian intelligence. Republicans have repeatedly cited that informant's claims to bolster their accusations.

House Republicans allege that the president and his family, including James, improperly profited from policy decisions Biden participated in as vice president in President Barack Obama's administration in 2009-17.

Multiple witnesses have said in their interviews with lawmakers that Biden was not involved with his family's business activities. The White House has denied wrongdoing and dismissed the inquiry as a partisan attack.

James Biden, 74, has worked with Hunter Biden on past business ventures. He is expected to speak with investigators at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time (1530 GMT).

Hunter, who has worked as an artist, lawyer and investor, faces criminal tax and firearms charges. In court filings on Tuesday, he argued that those cases had been "infected" by the false claims of the former FBI informant, Alexander Smirnov.

James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has downplayed the role that the informant's claims have played in the impeachment probe and vowed to continue the inquiry, even as Jamie Raskin, the panel's top Democrat, urged Republicans to end it.

"We will continue to follow the facts to propose legislation to reform federal ethics laws and to determine whether articles of impeachment are warranted," Comer said in a statement.

Former President Donald Trump, the leading Republican contender to challenge Biden in the November election, has cheered on the investigation. Trump was impeached twice by the House, though he was acquitted by the Senate both times.

Hard-right Republicans have clamored for the impeachment of Biden and several of his cabinet officials since shortly after his election.

House Republicans last week narrowly voted to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden's top border official, for failing to curb record crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Democratic-majority Senate will take up the Mayorkas case next week, though it almost certainly will vote to acquit him.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Andy Sullivan, Scott Malone, Rosalba O'Brien and Jonathan Oatis)

((M.Brice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.