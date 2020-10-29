Presidential Transitions: The Ultimate Merger and Acquisition

American Presidential transitions are uniquely long and complicated. In Great Britain, for example, they happen overnight with only the most senior positions changing hands while a powerful Civil Service keeps the government in operation. By contrast, in the United States leaves a lame-duck President in office for 78 days while the new President must try to fill roughly 4,000 jobs, 1,200 of them requiring Senate confirmation. This is a Herculean task for any incoming Administration. The combination of Covid-19 and the weakening of the federal civil service is likely to be far more difficult for a prospective Biden one, perhaps even the most challenging since 1861.

Outside of scholars of the Presidency and people with White House experience, few understand just how important and difficult Presidential transitions are. The disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion and America’s surprise when Israel struck Iraq’s Osiraq nuclear reactor were rooted in fumbled transitions. When Jared Kushner – a senior advisor to the President with responsibilities ranging from peace in the Middle East to criminal justice reform - visited the White House after his father-in-law’s triumph in 2016, he was unaware that most of the staff would leave on Inauguration Day.

Even under ideal circumstances, transitions are more mosh pit than ballet. They require the incoming and outgoing Presidents, Cabinet Members, White House and departmental staffs, and Congress to work together. Max Stier, the president of the Partnership for Public Service, said in April 2016 that “You have the most important takeover of any organization in history, and it is done in a dangerous and terrible way.”

Transitions are governed by the Presidential Transition Act. It gives $5 million in funding to the new President’s team. This is supplemented by private donations, which are important for any transition and will be critical for this one. The Act also mandates the creation of a Transition Coordinating Council that works with the agencies to prepare briefing books to get the 4,000 members of the incoming Administration up to speed on the infinite variety of issues facing by the government.

Managing risk is the government’s most important but least appreciated job (as shown in Harvard Business School economist David Moss’s brilliant When All Else Fails). Every four or eight years, the transition makes this infinitely more difficult. Those briefing books are an attempt to paper over the gap. As described in Michael Lewis’s The Fifth Risk they require enormous expertise on subjects as diverse as weather forecasting, food safety, and the containment of nuclear waste from the political appointees and civil servants who prepare them.

Blueprints for good transitions exist. The most admired, ironically, was Mitt Romney’s in 2012, which was never implemented but remains a best practices case study. President George W. Bush’s Administration also earned unanimous praise for its handling of the handover to President Obama.

Between Covid-19 and economic collapse, this transition would be difficult under any circumstances. The problem, however, is much worse. No company faces management challenges that approach those of the federal government, which had a 2020 budget of $4.79 trillion, 3.8 million employees, and another 3.7 million contractors (by comparison, Walmart has annual revenues of $523 billion and 2.2 million employees and lacks a nuclear arsenal).

Unfortunately, over the last four years, the senior levels of government have been hollowed out. As of April 2020 there had been an 85% turnover rate among senior Administration officials, and turnover at that level is bad for the performance of any organization and even worse in the White House. An analysis of 757 key positions requiring Senate confirmation shows that only 531 are currently filled by confirmed appointees, including only 35% of those positions in the Department of Homeland Security.

The problem goes beyond political appointees. Across the government, institutional memory has been destroyed and expert civil servants have been undercut or forced out. The President’s unprecedented attacks on Anthony Fauci are the most famous example, but they are not isolated incidents. At the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (every time you get an accurate weather report, they are the reason why), the acting chief scientist, Craig McLean, was removed for writing a memo that reminded new political appointees of the agency’s longstanding scientific integrity policy, which forbids political manipulation of research. He was replaced by political appointees opposed to the scientific consensus on climate change.

At the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Michael Caputo, a Trump associate with no medical background, insisted on the right to edit CDC reports to make them align with the Administration’s preferred narrative. He also helped install a Trump campaign staffer with no public health background as acting chief of staff.

To maximize the chance of a smooth transition, the Biden transition team must keep several key principles in mind. First, it needs to fundraise – it has already started – because it will need a staff large and capable enough to handle jobs usually performed by the incumbent Administration. Second, it must be made up of people with enough Washington experience to know the pitfalls of building a new Administration. Here too the team is doing well. Its initial chair was former Senator Ted Kaufman, who sponsored the most recent amendment to the Presidential Transition Act. Its board of advisors ranges from former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates. Third, it should quickly nominate or appoint not just the top appointees in the Cabinet and White House but the second and third layer as well. These appointees should be picked with the goal of making them a team with complementary skills and goals. The aim should be to have all of these roles nominated by March 15 and confirmed by May 1.

Presidential transitions are vitally important, incredibly difficult, and largely unknown. They are the first hurdle facing any new President. If Biden wins, he and his team will at a minimum have to rapidly roll out a plan to suppress Covid, revive the economy, and approve and distribute a vaccine. Each alone would have been a Presidency-defining challenge for any other Administration. A victorious Biden would have to do all three with a government whose upper ranks are empty. The transition will determine how fast and well they are filled.

