BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping will attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from Dec. 7-10, said Hua Chunying, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, in a statement on Wednesday.

