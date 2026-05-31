President Xi Jinping Has Promised China Will Buy 200 Boeing 737s. Here Is One More Big Reason the Stock Is a Buy in 2026.

Key Points

China's 200-plane order boosts Boeing's backlog and future revenue.

Boeing's ability to deliver profitably remains uncertain due to past operational issues.

Boeing's valuation depends on whether current challenges are truly temporary or more persistent.

10 stocks we like better than Boeing ›

The recent confirmation that China would buy 200 737 model jets from Boeing (NYSE: BA) is a positive development in U.S./China trade relations and good news for Boeing. It helps reinforce the investment case for the stock. The key argument supporting buying the stock in 2026 is the considerable upside potential from executing its existing backlog and contracts.

Boeing's backlog

The recent agreement with China will contribute to Boeing's backlog. The existing backlog stood at a record $695 billion at the end of the first quarter. The figure represents the sum total of Boeing's estimated revenue from 2026 to deep into 2031.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Most of the backlog is in the commercial airplanes segment (BCA).

Delivering on the backlog

No one doubts that Boeing has great growth prospects on account of its backlog and the ongoing recovery in commercial aerospace, but the question is whether it can deliver on them profitably. It's a valid question after years of high-profile groundings of the 737 MAX; manufacturing quality issues; Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) restrictions on Boeing's production and deliveries of the 737 MAX and 787 airplanes; multibillion-dollar charges on fixed-price development contracts at Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS); and certification delays on the new 777X.

These challenges are best seen in Boeing's free cash flow (FCF) generation over the last few years. I've previously discussed Boeing's cash flow and debt issues and how they impact strategic thinking.

How to think about Boeing's cash flow

There are two ways to look at current matters, and management's guidance for FCF of $1 billion to $3 billion in 2026. The higher end of the range would put Boeing at 57.6 times FCF for 2026.

The cautious view is that the valuation reflects ongoing issues at Boeing, and until the company can demonstrate some improvement, that's how investors should value it.

The optimistic approach accepts CFO Jesus Malave's argument, delivered on the Januaryearnings call that if temporary impacts on Boeing's cash flow are stripped out, its FCF would be in the "high single-digit" billion-dollar range.

These impacts include the increased use of cash due to the delay in 777X certification, customer considerations due to prior delays on 737 MAX and 787 deliveries, $1 billion in cash used to support the Spirit AeroSystems integration, a "spike" in capital expenditures in 2026 and 2027 to support reestablishing production on the 737 and 787, and cash impact from previous BDS charges.

Is Boeing stock a buy?

Ultimately, the decision comes down to how much you believe these temporary factors really are "temporary," or whether they are part of an enduring set of issues that will continue to dog Boeing.

On the positive side, CEO Kelly Ortberg (appointed in summer 2024) has increased Boeing's 737 delivery rate, and BDS is addressing its most challenging defense contracts. The investment in Spirit is expected to strengthen Boeing's supply chain, and increased deliveries of the 737 and 787 should improve FCF margins.

Boeing probably deserves the benefit of the doubt here, and its growing backlog and the recent China deal add more opportunity to execute, but it's understandable if more skeptical investors want to see more evidence of operational improvement before buying in.

Should you buy stock in Boeing right now?

Before you buy stock in Boeing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Boeing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $463,900!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,294,401!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 978% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 31, 2026.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boeing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.