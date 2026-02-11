President Trump's Shocking Medicare Advantage Announcement Is a Mixed Bag for Seniors

Key Points

President Trump made a major announcement about Medicare Advantage at the end of January.

The announcement could impact the benefits retirees receive in negative ways.

There could be hidden silver linings in the announcement.

In late January, the Trump Administration announced that it was planning on raising rates paid to Medicare Advantage health plans by less than 1/10 of a percent in 2027. This is a significantly lower increase than health insurance companies anticipated, particularly given that the Administration increased payments by 5.06% in 2026.

This announcement was mostly bad news for retirees, although it's a bit of a mixed bag. Here's why.

This is why the Trump Administration's announcement is bad news for retirees

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) indicated they'll be raising rates by 0.09%. These are the rates the government pays to private health insurers to provide Medicare Advantage coverage for seniors who opt out of traditional Medicare.

Advantage Plans often cover more than traditional Medicare does, typically including options like vision care and hearing care. They generally also require lower coinsurance costs from retirees.

Unfortunately, the low proposed increase has caused many insurers to threaten that they will cut services for seniors. Some have even said they may be forced to pull out of offering certain Medicare Advantage plans altogether or raise premiums they charge retirees.

None of that is good for seniors.

There could be some good news for retirees

On the flip side, the Trump Administration's moves could have some benefits, too, as the Administration wants to tighten the reins on Advantage Plans, in part because these plans have been raking in profits -- sometimes with sketchy business behaviors.

Some plans have also been engaged in practices designed to pad their bottom lines, including chart reviews that can result in new medical diagnoses being added to patient accounts, even if patients haven't asked their doctors to treat the medical issues. This results in the plans getting paid more, which is potentially a waste of taxpayer money.

The Trump Administration wants to end this practice, in addition to keeping reimbursement rates lower this year. If the Administration successfully cracks down on abuses in Medicare Advantage, it could make the program more sustainable over the long haul.

Plus, Advantage Plans repeatedly threatened cuts when the Biden Administration only offered small payment increases. Those cuts largely didn't materialize because Advantage plans still remain very lucrative for insurers.

If cuts do happen, Medicare retirees could also switch back to traditional Medicare. This could be a silver lining, as Advantage plans often heavily market to seniors and tout benefits without mentioning issues like narrow networks and pre-authorization requirements.

There are issues with seniors switching back to traditional Medicare, as most will need Medigap plans to cover some costs that original Medicare doesn't. This usually means they must go through traditional underwriting for Medigap plans since they didn't sign up during initial enrollment.

However, if Medicare Advantage plans are withdrawn from their areas, as some insurers are threatening they may do, this opens up Guaranteed Issue windows, which would allow some beneficiaries to avoid medical underwriting.

Ultimately, it remains to be seen if the low increase actually happens, as it's not final yet. Even if it does, that doesn't mean the dire consequences Advantage plans are warning about will actually happen. The result could simply be that costs get more under control.

