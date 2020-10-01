President Trump's Claim About McDonald's Is Hair-Raising

McDonald'sÂ (NYSE: MCD) received a light-hearted "endorsement" from President Donald Trump yesterday when he retweeted a tweet about a supposed link between a chemical found in french fries and hair-loss prevention. "No wonder I didn't lose my hair!" he added to his post on Twitter.

Trump is riffing off both his own enjoyment of quick-service restaurant food and an earlier tweet from Ari Fleischer, one-time press secretary for former President George W. Bush. Fleischer, who is bald, retweeted an ABC 7 Eyewitness News headline, "Study reveals chemical in McDonald's fries may be cure for baldness," adding, "It doesn't work."

Image source: Getty Images.

According to Fox News, the original study by Japanese scientists did not claim that eating McDonald's french fries prevented hair loss. Rather, it revealed findings suggesting oxygen-permeable Dimethylpolysiloxane, a chemical found in McDonald's fry oil as well as shampoo and lubricant, might potentially help prepare hair follicle germs for transplantation.

While the president's tweet about french fries is clearly tongue-in-cheek, and a well-known axiom proclaims correlation is not causation, McDonald's shares climbed somewhat this morning following yesterday's Oval Office comment.

Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower's bullish research note on the Golden Arches, released before market open, might also explain the upward nudge. As reported by Seeking Alpha, Tower cites McDonald's recent Travis Scott Meal promotion as showing the company' appeal to younger customers. Tower wrote the Travis Scott Meal "could be the start of a new promotional paradigm that weaves in the occasional short-term LTO [limited-time offer] burst along with ongoing everyday value."

10 stocks we like better than McDonald's

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and McDonald's wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.