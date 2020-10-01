Markets
MCD

President Trump's Claim About McDonald's Is Hair-Raising

Contributor
Rhian Hunt The Motley Fool
Published

McDonald'sÂ (NYSE: MCD) received a light-hearted "endorsement" from President Donald Trump yesterday when he retweeted a tweet about a supposed link between a chemical found in french fries and hair-loss prevention. "No wonder I didn't lose my hair!" he added to his post on Twitter.

Trump is riffing off both his own enjoyment of quick-service restaurant food and an earlier tweet from Ari Fleischer, one-time press secretary for former President George W. Bush. Fleischer, who is bald, retweeted an ABC 7 Eyewitness News headline, "Study reveals chemical in McDonald's fries may be cure for baldness," adding, "It doesn't work."

A metal basket of French fries atop a wooden cutting board.

Image source: Getty Images.

According to Fox News, the original study by Japanese scientists did not claim that eating McDonald's french fries prevented hair loss. Rather, it revealed findings suggesting oxygen-permeable Dimethylpolysiloxane, a chemical found in McDonald's fry oil as well as shampoo and lubricant, might potentially help prepare hair follicle germs for transplantation.

While the president's tweet about french fries is clearly tongue-in-cheek, and a well-known axiom proclaims correlation is not causation, McDonald's shares climbed somewhat this morning following yesterday's Oval Office comment.

Wells Fargo analyst Jon Tower's bullish research note on the Golden Arches, released before market open, might also explain the upward nudge. As reported by Seeking Alpha, Tower cites McDonald's recent Travis Scott Meal promotion as showing the company' appeal to younger customers. Tower wrote the Travis Scott Meal "could be the start of a new promotional paradigm that weaves in the occasional short-term LTO [limited-time offer] burst along with ongoing everyday value."

10 stocks we like better than McDonald's
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and McDonald's wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â 

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â 

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular