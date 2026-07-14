President Trump Sells Micron Stock and Buys an AI Stock Up 1,340% Since 2023

Key Points

The financial professionals that manage President Trump's investment accounts have been selling Micron and buying Nvidia this year.

Micron recently reported impressive financial results, and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said the company now has 16 multiyear supply agreements.

Nvidia is the industry standard in AI infrastructure; the company's strength extends beyond GPUs, into CPUs and networking equipment.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

President Trump's investment accounts have made more than 6,100 stock trades year to date, according to disclosures from the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. Those accounts are controlled by third-party investment managers, meaning the president himself was not responsible for buying or selling any security. Even so, it's interesting to track the trades.

Year to date through May, Trump was a net seller of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and a net buyer of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), as follows:

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Trump's net sales of Micron totaled $90,000 to $116,000. Micron stock has added 1,860% since January 2023.

Trump's net purchases of Nvidia totaled $246,000 to $3.7 million. Nvidia stock has added 1,340% since January 2023.

Here's what investors should know about these artificial intelligence stocks.

Micron Technology: The stock President Trump has been selling in 2026

Micron develops memory and storage solutions for personal computers, mobile devices, data center servers, and automotive systems. The company specializes in DRAM memory products, including high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and NAND flash memory products. All three types play an important role in powering artificial intelligence systems.

Micron reported exceptional financial results in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended in May). Revenue increased 345% to $41.4 billion as NAND and DRAM prices more than doubled from the prior year because of an unprecedented supply shortage. Meanwhile, non-GAAP net income soared more than 1,200% to $25.11 per diluted share.

However, investors got some more important news. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra told analysts that Micron has now signed 16 multiyear contracts with customers. Those deals "strengthen our long-term financial performance, margins, and free cash flow expectations, with higher visibility and improved stability in our business performance," he explained.

That news is especially encouraging because the memory chip industry has traditionally run on short-term deals, often measured in days. But Micron's contracts lock in minimum pricing over three to five years, which should make its sales less cyclical in the future. Even so, Wall Street still expects memory chip prices to drop once supply catches demand, and that could happen as soon as 2028.

With that in mind, Wall Street expects Micron's earnings to grow at 36% annually through fiscal 2029. That makes the current valuation of 22 times earnings look cheap. It's worth noting that Micron traded at a richer valuation throughout the second quarter, which may explain why Trump's accounts sold the stock, but investors should consider buying a small position today.

Nvidia: The stock President Trump has been buying in 2026

Nvidia is the industry standard in artificial intelligence infrastructure. The company is best known for graphics processing units (GPUs), also called data center accelerators. Nvidia dominates the accelerator market with more than 80% market share, but it has a strong position in other markets, too. Nvidia recently became the largest networking business, and it's on pace to become the leading supplier of central processing units (CPUs).

Nvidia systems are often cheaper than competing products because the company can optimize performance across the entire computing stack. "Nvidia produces the lowest cost per token and data centers running Nvidia generate the highest revenues," CFO Colette Kress recently told analysts. She also said the company's pace of innovation was unmatched.

Nvidia reported strong financial results in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 (ended in April). Revenue increased 85% to $81.6 billion, the third straight acceleration, driven by particularly strong sales growth in the data center segment. Meanwhile, non-GAAP net income soared 140% to $1.87 per diluted share.

Nvidia has two important catalysts on the horizon. First, its Vera Rubin platform, which combines Vera CPUs and Rubin GPUs, will enter volume production in the second half of the year. Compared with its predecessor, Grace Blackwell, Vera Rubin delivers 10 times the inference throughput per watt at one-tenth the cost per token (i.e., the fundamental unit of data processed by AI models).

Second, Nvidia will enter the personal computer (PC) market later this year with the launch of its RTX Spark superchip, which pairs a GPU with an Arm-based CPU. The chip will launch this fall, integrated into Windows PCs from Microsoft, Dell, Hewlett-Packard, and other manufacturers. With RTX Spark, Nvidia is moving into a market that has historically been controlled by Intel and AMD.

Wall Street estimates Nvidia's adjusted earnings will increase at 56% annually through the fiscal year ending in January 2028. That makes the current valuation of 36 times adjusted earnings look downright cheap. Most analysts agree. Nvidia's median target price of $300 per share implies 42% upside from its current share price of $211.

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Trevor Jennewine has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Arm Holdings, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel, Micron Technology, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.