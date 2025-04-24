President Trump Just Made Another Social Security Change That Could Affect More Than 485,000 Americans

We're only three months into President Donald Trump's second term in office, and he's already made a lot of changes. If you're on Social Security, you've probably noticed some of them. His administration has already made several changes to the procedures seniors use to apply for benefits or make account changes.

Trump recently made another change in that vein that takes effect in a few months, and it could make getting Social Security checks more complicated for more than 485,000 Americans.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

A move to modernize government payments

In an executive order published on March 25, President Trump announced that later this year, the secretary of the Treasury would stop issuing paper checks for all federal payments, including Social Security benefits. The stated goal is to reduce the risk of mail fraud and trim the government's costs. The executive order asserts that "maintaining the physical infrastructure and specialized technology for digitizing paper records" cost the U.S. government over $657 million in its fiscal 2024.

This latest order is set to take effect on Sept. 30. After that date, nearly all Social Security payments will be distributed via direct deposit or a debit card. This shouldn't be an issue for the majority of beneficiaries. More than 99% of Social Security benefits were already being direct deposited into beneficiaries' bank accounts as of this month.

But according to the Social Security Administration, close to 486,000 Americans still receive paper checks. Some of them may be allowed to continue receiving those physical checks if they don't have access to banking services or electronic payment systems. But it's not clear from the initial order how the government will determine who qualifies for an exception, nor is it clear whether beneficiaries will have to apply for it, nor what the procedure for getting such an exception might be.

What this means for your Social Security checks

If you're currently receiving paper Social Security checks and don't have a bank account, consider opening one in the next few months if you can. This will ensure you don't experience any interruptions when the government ends paper check payments on Sept. 30.

Once you've set your bank account up, you can create a my Social Security account to enter your account information to switch to direct deposit. You can also call the Social Security Administration or visit a field office to make this change. Under a new Trump administration rule, all direct deposit changes will now only take one business day to process.

If you aren't able to open a bank account for some reason, contact the Social Security Administration to find out what your next steps should be. You should also keep an eye out for any correspondence from the Social Security Administration as we get closer to Sept. 30. The federal agency should let you know if there are any steps you need to take to consider receiving your checks.

Keeping an eye out for more news is good practice anyway, as several other planned Social Security rule changes have already been delayed or walked back so far this year. There aren't any indications that something like that will happen in this case, but it won't hurt to double-check as we approach September.

The $ 22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.