President Trump Executive Director Says U.S. Could Use Tariff Revenue to Build Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

Bitcoin advocate and investor Anthony Pompliano sat down with Bo Hines, Executive Director of President Donald Trump’s Council of Advisers for Digital Assets, in a headline-making White House interview that offered the most detailed look yet at the administration’s ambitious plans for a U.S. strategic Bitcoin reserve.

The conversation touched on a wide range of policy priorities — from stablecoin regulation and interagency cooperation to tariffs, law enforcement, and legislative developments — but a focal point of the conversation was the administration’s intent to aggressively accumulate Bitcoin without increasing the burden on taxpayers.

“We have obviously made it very clear that we want to acquire as much as we can get,” Hines told Pompliano. “I’ve said that repeatedly throughout my time on the speaking circuit over the course of the last few months… it stipulates that we have to acquire bitcoin in budget neutral ways that don’t cost the taxpayer a dime.”

One of the most eye-catching proposals involves using revenue from tariffs to fund Bitcoin purchases, which was interesting given the recent global trade war around tariffs and a recent White House economic projection stating that “a global tariff of 10% would grow the economy by $728 billion.”

“I think that we have, as the President likes to say, ‘many high IQ people’ working on these solutions,” Hines added. “We’ll come together and flesh out some of these ideas and really get to the best solution.”

Hines also addressed Senator Cynthia Lummis’ proposed BITCOIN Act of 2025, which calls for the U.S. to acquire 200,000 BTC annually for five years, building a million-bitcoin reserve.

“I think Senator Lummis has really an interesting idea with the BITCOIN Act,” said Hines. “Here what you would do is — you revalue the gold certificates that we currently have at Treasury… Most of which I think are valued around $43 an ounce… now we’re sitting at what, $3,100 an ounce… and if you took that value, what you could do is use that extra funding in order to buy more bitcoin.”

As Hines emphasized, “There’s literally countless ways in which we can do this… everything’s on the table, and like we’ve said, we want as much as we can get.”

