President Sells shares worth $1.0 Million at His Own Discretion

Key Points

20,280 shares were sold for a total transaction value of ~$1.02 million on March 6, 2026.

The sale reduced Johnson's directly held shares from 107,753 to 87,473. The post-transaction reported balance of 116,814 includes unvested RSUs and performance share units in addition to directly held shares.

The transaction was executed entirely via direct ownership, with no indirect or derivative involvement.

This is Johnson's largest open-market sale on record, exceeding his previous transactions which ranged from 930 to 19,475 shares. Unlike prior sales, this transaction was not executed under a 10b5-1 pre-planned trading arrangement.

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Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) President Eric J Johnson reported a direct sale of 20,280 shares on March 6, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 20,280 Transaction value $1.0 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 116,814 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $5.8 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($50.16).

Key questions

How does the transaction size compare to the insider's historical activity?

Johnson's open-market sales since June 2024 range from 930 to 20,280 shares, with a median of 8,823 shares. This 20,280-share sale is the largest in that period.

Johnson's open-market sales since June 2024 range from 930 to 20,280 shares, with a median of 8,823 shares. This 20,280-share sale is the largest in that period. What was the immediate impact on Johnson's direct ownership?

Directly held shares declined from 107,753 to 87,473, leaving Johnson with approximately $4.39 million in direct equity exposure as of the transaction date. The post-transaction reported balance of 116,814 includes unvested RSUs and performance share units in addition to directly held shares.

Directly held shares declined from 107,753 to 87,473, leaving Johnson with approximately $4.39 million in direct equity exposure as of the transaction date. The post-transaction reported balance of 116,814 includes unvested RSUs and performance share units in addition to directly held shares. Was the sale executed at a premium or discount to recent trading levels?

The weighted average sale price was around $50.16 per share, compared to the market close of $49.64 on March 6, 2026, indicating execution was achieved at a modest premium to the closing price.

The weighted average sale price was around $50.16 per share, compared to the market close of $49.64 on March 6, 2026, indicating execution was achieved at a modest premium to the closing price. What does the pattern of recent sales indicate about liquidity strategy?

Johnson has made open-market sales in six separate events since June 2024. This sale is his largest on record and the only one not executed under a 10b5-1 pre-planned trading arrangement — all prior sales were discretionary as well.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $767 million Net income (TTM) $32.4 million Employees 1,750 1-year price change 4.69%

* 1-year price change calculated using March 27, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Donnelley Financial Solutions offers software solutions and tech-enabled services for regulatory compliance, SEC filings, data management, and investor communications across capital markets and investment companies.

DFIN generates revenue through a mix of SaaS platforms, transaction-based services, and print/distribution solutions supporting clients' regulatory and communication requirements.

The company serves public and private corporations, investment companies, and financial institutions seeking compliance, risk management, and communication solutions globally.

Donnelley Financial Solutions operates at scale in the financial services sector, providing a comprehensive suite of compliance and regulatory solutions. Its strategy leverages proprietary technology platforms and tech-enabled services to address complex client needs in capital markets and investment management.

What this transaction means for investors

Eric Johnson leads Donnelley Financial Solutions' Global Investment Companies division — the business unit serving mutual funds, insurance-investment companies, and alternative investment firms with regulatory compliance software and filing solutions. On March 6 he sold 20,280 shares at a weighted average of $50.16 — his largest open-market sale on record. Unlike most executive sales, this one carried no 10b5-1 pre-planned trading arrangement, meaning the timing was Johnson's discretionary choice.

DFIN delivered record software solutions revenue of $358 million in 2025, up roughly 9% year over year, now representing about 47% of total revenue — though overall revenue actually declined slightly as print and tech-enabled services contracted. Johnson's investment companies division grew its software segment 10.6% but saw compliance and communications revenue fall nearly 14%, reflecting the same structural shift away from print that's reshaping the whole business. Q4 came in well ahead of consensus, and the company is guiding for $200–$210 million in Q1 2026 revenue with margin expansion continuing. Johnson retains 87,473 directly held shares after this transaction, plus additional unvested equity. The absence of a pre-planned trading arrangement is the detail worth watching — it doesn't tell you why he sold, but it does mean the timing was intentional.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Donnelley Financial Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.