President Sells 25,000 EverCommerce Shares for $250,000

Key Points

25,000 shares were directly sold for a total of approximately $250,515, based on a weighted average price of $10.02 per share over three days ending Dec. 10, 2025.

This transaction represented about 1.1% of Feierstein's total equity ownership at the time, including both direct and indirect holdings.

All shares disposed were held directly; indirect holdings (150,000 shares via family trust) were unaffected by these sales.

Transaction size aligns with Feierstein's recent monthly pattern, and the ability to continue at this scale is directly tied to remaining direct share capacity.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM), a SaaS provider for service-based businesses, reported a notable insider sale amid a steady pattern of monthly dispositions.

Matthew David Feierstein, President of EverCommerce, directly sold 25,000 shares over three open-market transactions between Dec. 8 and Dec. 10, 2025, as disclosed in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 25,000 Transaction value ~$250,515 Post-transaction shares (direct) 2,100,919 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 150,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$21.8 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($10.02); post-transaction value based on Dec. 10, 2025 market close (price not specified in the SEC filing).

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to Feierstein's historical selling activity?

This direct sale of 25,000 shares matches the median sell trade size in the past year, reflecting a stable cadence of monthly dispositions at similar magnitudes.

This direct sale of 25,000 shares matches the median sell trade size in the past year, reflecting a stable cadence of monthly dispositions at similar magnitudes.

The transaction reduced Feierstein's direct holdings by approximately 1.10%, leaving him with 2,100,919 shares held directly and 150,000 shares held indirectly via family trust, maintaining a sizable position in EverCommerce.

The transaction reduced Feierstein's direct holdings by approximately 1.10%, leaving him with 2,100,919 shares held directly and 150,000 shares held indirectly via family trust, maintaining a sizable position in EverCommerce.

No derivative securities or option exercises were reported in this filing; all shares sold were owned directly prior to the transaction.

No derivative securities or option exercises were reported in this filing; all shares sold were owned directly prior to the transaction.

The pattern of similar-sized monthly sales is supported by Feierstein's post-trade direct holdings, but any sustained pace at this scale will depend on continued availability of shares held directly.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $612.8 million Net income (TTM) ($677,000) Employees 2,000 1-year price change 0.50%

* 1-year price change calculated using Dec. 10, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers integrated SaaS solutions for business management, billing and payments, customer engagement, and marketing technology, serving home services, health services, and fitness and wellness sectors.

Generates revenue primarily through recurring subscription fees, and transaction-based payment processing for small and medium-sized service businesses.

Targets home improvement contractors, medical practitioners, therapists, personal trainers, and salon owners as core customer segments.

EverCommerce operates at scale with a diversified platform of SaaS solutions tailored to service-based small and medium-sized businesses. The company leverages a recurring revenue model, underpinned by sector-specific product suites and integrated payment capabilities. Strategic focus on vertical market expertise and integrated technology positions EverCommerce to address the evolving needs of professional service providers across multiple industries.

What this transaction means for investors

Feierstein trimmed his position in EverCommerce as the stock has traded in a range since the end of the 2022 bear market. Feierstein has served as the company’s president since 2016, well before its IPO in 2021, meaning this performance has occurred under his leadership.

Despite that, investors should note that the 25,000 shares he sold represents about 1.1% of his position. Considering that he retains more than 2.25 million shares, one can hardly interpret this as a loss of confidence in the company or its stock.

Nonetheless, it is not clear what will happen to the stock next, or even if Feierstein will stop selling shares.

Investors should note that it has turned profitable in the first nine months of this year, earning $11.6 million. The company lost $28.9 million in the same period in 2024. Nonetheless, its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 3 has not helped bring investors into the stock, indicating it could continue to trade in a range for the foreseeable future.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades of company securities by officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Open-market transaction: The purchase or sale of securities on a public exchange, not through private or pre-arranged deals.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through entities like trusts or funds.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned through another entity, such as a family trust, rather than held directly.

Derivative securities: Financial contracts whose value is based on an underlying asset, such as options or futures.

Option exercise: The act of using the right to buy or sell shares at a set price under an options contract.

Weighted average price: The average price of shares sold or bought, weighted by the number of shares in each transaction.

Dispositions: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of assets, such as shares.

Family trust: A legal entity that holds assets on behalf of family members, often for estate planning or tax purposes.

SaaS: Software as a Service; software delivered online via subscription rather than installed locally.

Transaction-based payment processing: Revenue generated from fees charged each time a customer makes a payment through the platform.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

