President Robert Wright Just Bought 3.5% More Shares In Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Robert Wright, the President of Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) recently shelled out US$100k to buy stock, at US$5.56 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 3.5%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Potbelly Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Robert Wright is the biggest insider purchase of Potbelly shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$5.80. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Potbelly insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:PBPB Insider Trading Volume August 14th 2022

Does Potbelly Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Potbelly insiders own about US$30m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Potbelly Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Potbelly shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Potbelly (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

