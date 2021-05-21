President Richard Heo Just Bought 14% More Shares In Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) President, Richard Heo, recently bought US$90k worth of stock, for US$4.48 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 14%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Gulf Island Fabrication

In fact, the recent purchase by Richard Heo was the biggest purchase of Gulf Island Fabrication shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$4.96. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Gulf Island Fabrication share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Richard Heo.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:GIFI Insider Trading Volume May 21st 2021

Does Gulf Island Fabrication Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Gulf Island Fabrication insiders own 5.5% of the company, worth about US$4.2m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Gulf Island Fabrication Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Gulf Island Fabrication stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Gulf Island Fabrication. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Gulf Island Fabrication (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

