President Paul Pickle Just Bought 3.1% More Shares In Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Investors who take an interest in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) should definitely note that the President, Paul Pickle, recently paid US$7.71 per share to buy US$100k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 3.1%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Lantronix Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by President Paul Pickle was not their only acquisition of Lantronix shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$4.96 per share in a US$198k purchase. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$7.68), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Paul Pickle purchased 53.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$5.63. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:LTRX Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2021

Insider Ownership of Lantronix

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Lantronix insiders own 3.9% of the company, worth about US$10m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lantronix Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Lantronix we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Lantronix has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

