President of Personal Lines Patrick Callahan Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Some The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President of Personal Lines, Patrick Callahan, recently sold a substantial US$2.4m worth of stock at a price of US$126 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 59% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Progressive

Notably, that recent sale by Patrick Callahan is the biggest insider sale of Progressive shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$121. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Progressive insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:PGR Insider Trading Volume September 22nd 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Progressive insiders own about US$250m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Progressive Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Progressive stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Progressive and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

