President of International David Neenan Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

We wouldn't blame TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that David Neenan, the President of International recently netted about US$2.0m selling shares at an average price of US$95.00. That sale reduced their total holding by 34% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

TransUnion Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President, Christopher Cartwright, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.7m worth of shares at a price of US$79.28 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$94.61. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 48% of Christopher Cartwright's stake.

TransUnion insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:TRU Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2020

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that TransUnion insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$65m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About TransUnion Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for TransUnion that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

