President of Global Products Daniel Wall Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

We wouldn't blame Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Daniel Wall, the President of Global Products recently netted about US$2.8m selling shares at an average price of US$123. That sale reduced their total holding by 41% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Expeditors International of Washington Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by President of Global Products Daniel Wall was not their only sale of Expeditors International of Washington shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$3.5m worth of shares at a price of US$86.19 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$125). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 44% of Daniel Wall's holding.

In the last year Expeditors International of Washington insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:EXPD Insider Trading Volume June 11th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Expeditors International of Washington insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$142m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Expeditors International of Washington Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Expeditors International of Washington stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Expeditors International of Washington is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Expeditors International of Washington (1 is significant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

