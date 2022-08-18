President of Electrochem & Power Solutions Carter Houghton Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)

Anyone interested in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) should probably be aware that the President of Electrochem & Power Solutions, Carter Houghton, recently divested US$201k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$74.13 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 45% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Integer Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Jean Hobby, for US$254k worth of shares, at about US$81.26 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$72.85). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Integer Holdings insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:ITGR Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Does Integer Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Integer Holdings insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$34m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Integer Holdings Tell Us?

An insider sold Integer Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Integer Holdings (including 1 which is significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

