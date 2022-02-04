President Michael Broderick Just Bought 13% More Shares In Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Potential Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) shareholders may wish to note that the President, Michael Broderick, recently bought US$122k worth of stock, paying US$48.85 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 13%.

Monro Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Peter Solomon, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.2m worth of shares at a price of US$62.22 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$46.90. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In total, Monro insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:MNRO Insider Trading Volume February 4th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Monro insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$27m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Monro Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. We don't take much heart from transactions by Monro insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Monro. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Monro you should know about.

But note: Monro may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.