President Joel Agree Just Bought 4.1% More Shares In Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)

Those following along with Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Joel Agree, President of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.0m on stock at an average price of US$65.69. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 4.1%.

Agree Realty Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman of the Board Richard Agree for US$1.5m worth of shares, at about US$68.44 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$62.67 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 47.42k shares worth US$3.1m. On the other hand they divested 2.00k shares, for US$135k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Agree Realty insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ADC Insider Trading Volume October 29th 2020

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Agree Realty insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about US$68m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Agree Realty Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Agree Realty shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Agree Realty (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

