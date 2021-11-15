President Joe Biden Officially Signs Huge $1-Trillion Infrastructure Bill

On Monday, President Joe Biden officially signed the more than $1 Trillion infrastructure bill into law. This bill is a bipartisan win that will direct an estimated $550 billion into utilities, transportation and broadband.

This deal comes after years of unsuccessful efforts from Washington to overhaul physical infrastructure. Advocates have stated that these improvements will help lift the U.S economy and create more jobs for working Americans.

What’s Included In The Bill?

Specifically, this bill will put $110 billion into bridges, roads, and additional big projects. It will also invest an anticipated $66 billion in freight and passenger rail. This can include potential updates to Amtrak. Next, it will invest $39 billion into improving public transit infrastructures.

Furthermore, the legislation will invest $65 billion into growing broadband. This has become a priority following the global COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in millions of Americans without proper internet availability. This also includes $55 billion into replacing lead pipes and making water systems better.

What Does It Mean For The U.S. People?

This bill’s funding is set to be distributed over the course of 5 years. While a lot of these big projects could take months if not years to begin.

Prior to signing the bill, Biden stated, “So my message to the American people is this: America is moving again, and your life is going to change for the better.”

President Biden also said he is “confident that the House can pass this bill, and then we’re going to pass it in the Senate.”

Biden celebrated the infrastructure plan’s passage with lawmakers from both parties who assisted in writing and passing it. 19 Republicans voted for this bill back in August when the Senate approved it, while 13 GOP representatives endorsed it when the House passed it this month.

There were an estimated 800 people that attended the bill signing, including multiple GOP lawmakers, Congress members, governors, mayors and union officials.

