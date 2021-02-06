President Jochen Zeitz Just Bought 14% More Shares In Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Those following along with Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Jochen Zeitz, President of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.0m on stock at an average price of US$32.47. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 14%, which is definitely great to see.

Harley-Davidson Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, John Olin, for US$3.2m worth of shares, at about US$36.34 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$33.69. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. John Olin was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$6.3m for 264.62k shares. But insiders sold 92.00k shares worth US$3.2m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Harley-Davidson insiders. Their average price was about US$23.90. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:HOG Insider Trading Volume February 6th 2021

Does Harley-Davidson Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Harley-Davidson insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$29m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Harley-Davidson Tell Us?

The stark truth for Harley-Davidson is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Harley-Davidson (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

