President Jay Venkatesan Just Bought 24% More Shares In Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Those following along with Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Jay Venkatesan, President of the company, who spent a stonking US$730k on stock at an average price of US$2.63. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 24%, which is definitely great to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Angion Biomedica

In fact, the recent purchase by Jay Venkatesan was the biggest purchase of Angion Biomedica shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$2.80. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 404.00k shares worth US$1.0m. But insiders sold 1.40k shares worth US$28k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Angion Biomedica insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ANGN Insider Trading Volume January 6th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Angion Biomedica insiders own about US$12m worth of shares. That equates to 14% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Angion Biomedica Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Angion Biomedica shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Angion Biomedica you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

