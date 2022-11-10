US Markets

President-elect Lula rattles Brazil markets with spending rhetoric

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

November 10, 2022 — 10:23 am EST

Written by Lisandra Paraguassu and Luana Maria Benedito for Reuters ->

By Lisandra Paraguassu and Luana Maria Benedito

BRASILIA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Thursday that many expenditures considered government spending should instead be seen as investments, rattling markets still unsure on the details of his economic policies.

Lula insisted in a speech that he would maintain fiscal discipline, but his comments added to growing investor skepticism that he would keep a lid on spending. Concerns have been mounting about Brazil's public finances after major outlays through the pandemic and this year's presidential election.

Brazil's currency BRBY and benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP both fell over 3% in morning trading. Inflation data added to pressure, as Brazilian consumer prices rose more than expected in October after three straight months of declines.

Lula has not yet designated his finance minister and said he would consider his Cabinet picks only after returning from the COP27 climate summit next week. But his advisers are already discussing with lawmakers how to open room for more spending outside a constitutional spending cap in order to deliver on campaign promises, including a possible "Transition PEC" amending the constitution.

Still, as tough policy tradeoffs loom, and with Lula's economic team still being defined, markets have grown less patient.

Lula seemed to make light of a "golden rule" in Brazilian budget law that prevents the government from issuing debt to finance current expenses, such as wages and social benefits.

"Our golden rule should be that every child can have a glass of milk before bed," he said. "The most affordable thing is taking care of the poor. The most expensive is guaranteeing that the financial system gets the money it's owed by the state."

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia and Luana Maria Benedito in Sao Paulo Writing by Gabriel Stargardter and Brad Haynes Editing by Alistair Bell)

