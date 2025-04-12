President Donald Trump Just Instituted 2 Key Policies That Could Trigger Bitcoin's Next Bull Run

While campaigning for the presidency in 2024, Donald Trump promised to become the "crypto president." But since he began his second term in January, cryptocurrency values have crashed.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) saw its price fall from over $100,000 on Inauguration Day to $81,000 as of this writing. It's worth pointing out that broader financial markets have declined as well, with the S&P 500 down about 12% since President Trump took office.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

But the current sell-off could be an opportunity for cryptocurrency investors, particularly those interested in Bitcoin. That's because the policies Trump has put in place could ultimately benefit Bitcoin, the largest, most widely used crypto. In particular, two recent policies could support the next bull run in Bitcoin.

1. The strategic cryptocurrency reserve

On March 3, President Trump announced the United States would establish a strategic cryptocurrency reserve including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. The aim of the reserve was to make the U.S. the "Crypto Capital of the World," Trump said.

The reserve will only hold assets forfeited as part of criminal or civil proceedings. It won't buy or sell any cryptocurrency on the foreign market. Investors who were hoping for the U.S. to become a big buyer of cryptocurrencies were disappointed at the announcement.

But the crypto reserve could play a very important role in the next bull run for Bitcoin and other crypto assets. It practically endorses them as legitimate assets that can store value.

That opens the door for more institutional investors to adopt Bitcoin for their and their clients' portfolios, as the U.S.-endorsed asset now seems far less risky. Growing institutional adoption is going to be the biggest driver of value for Bitcoin over the coming years. Bitcoin's price goes up when demand exceeds supply. Institutional investors, and their hundreds of trillions of dollars of assets, represent a lot of potential demand.

2. The impact of the Trump tariffs

There's an important relationship between the U.S. dollar and the value of Bitcoin. When the dollar weakens, investors seek out alternative assets, such as cryptocurrency.

Theoretically, a tariff on imports would raise the relative value of the U.S. dollar. If demand for foreign goods falls, countries relying on exports to the U.S. will see their currency weaken relative to the dollar to maximize demand and supply.

However, Trump's massive tariffs, the highest we've seen in 115 years, have had the opposite effect. Since announcing broad tariffs on April 2, the U.S. Dollar Index has fallen about 1.8% as of this writing. If you go all the way back to Trump's tariff announcement against Canada and Mexico in January, the index is down roughly 5.5%.

Investors are realizing that the United States, with these tariff policies in place, is not as attractive for businesses as it once was. Profitability and productivity for U.S. companies will face significant pressure, and growth will be much more difficult. As investors pull money out of the U.S., the U.S. dollar will weaken.

It's worth noting that a weaker U.S. dollar could also reduce the trade deficit, since U.S. consumers won't be able to afford as many imported goods, and the price of U.S. goods in foreign countries will fall.

But with policies in place that have shown to weaken the U.S. dollar, and with the government backing the use of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as stores of reserve assets, the stage is set for Bitcoin to go on another bull run.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $496,779!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $659,306!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 787% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 152% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2025

Adam Levy has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.