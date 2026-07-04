President Donald Trump and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh Are on a Collision Course Over Interest Rates, and Things May Get Ugly for Wall Street

Key Points

Jerome Powell's term as Fed chair ended on May 15, paving the way for President Trump's handpicked successor, Kevin Warsh, to take the reins.

Trump's push for lower interest rates likely has several motives, including making it less costly to service America's ballooning national debt.

Meanwhile, Warsh is contending with two Trump-driven price shocks and has price stability squarely in focus.

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It's been a history-filled two months for Wall Street and investors. Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) etched its name in the record books with the largest-ever initial public offering, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all soared to fresh highs.

But the changing of the guard at Wall Street's foremost financial institution, the Federal Reserve, may be the pinnacle of these events. Jerome Powell's second term as Fed chair came to an end on May 15, allowing President Donald Trump's handpicked successor, Kevin Warsh, to officially become head of the central bank.

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Although Trump seemingly couldn't usher Powell out the door fast enough -- Powell has chosen to remain on the Board of Governors -- a new Fed chair isn't a panacea for the ideological gap between the president and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), led by Warsh, over interest rates.

Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed for interest rate cuts

Shortly after the start of Trump's second, non-consecutive term, he began publicly chastising Jerome Powell and the FOMC for not aggressively lowering interest rates. These vocal criticisms are what made it clear that Powell wouldn't return for a third term as Fed chair.

Despite the FOMC -- the 12-person body responsible for setting the nation's monetary policy -- lowering the federal funds target rate on six occasions from September 2024 to December 2025, it simply wasn't enough to appease Trump. The current fed funds rate of 3.5% to 3.75% sits markedly higher than the president's desired target of 1% or lower.

Donald Trump likely has several motives behind this push for lower interest rates. In no particular order, lower lending rates would:

Fuel the artificial intelligence data center build-out, which is the stock market's No. 1 catalyst.

Encourage businesses to hire and acquire, potentially lowering an unemployment rate that has ticked modestly higher over the last three years.

Make it considerably less costly for the U.S. to service its more than $39 trillion in outstanding debt.

Although Trump now has his handpicked successor to Powell running the show, the jabs at the FOMC and/or Kevin Warsh over interest rates haven't stopped.

Mere hours after Warsh's swearing-in ceremony at the White House, Trump subtly threw the new Fed chair under the bus. While giving a speech at a New York community college, he proclaimed:

We're going to get interest rates down quickly... everybody's gonna be happy.

Q: Did you see the Fed is holding rates?



TRUMP: It's alright. Whatever.



Q: And it looks like they might even raise them later this year



TRUMP: It could happen. I mean, it's hard to believe. It just keeps a country down. pic.twitter.com/GzACiFoZob -- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 17, 2026

Shortly after the FOMC wrapped up its meeting on June 17, the president bluntly responded to a reporter's question about the Fed leaving interest rates unchanged and potentially signaling rate hikes by stating:

It's all right. Whatever. It could happen... I mean, it's hard to believe. It just keeps a country down.

While Trump has no control over the Fed's monetary policy decisions, the presence of a new Fed chair hasn't stopped him from directly and indirectly pressing policymakers for lower interest rates.

Warsh, a historic monetary hawk, stares down Trumpflation

At the other end of the spectrum, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is contending with two simultaneous price shocks, courtesy of President Trump.

For starters, Trump implemented sweeping global and reciprocal tariffs in April 2025. While the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately invalidated many of these tariffs in February 2026, the president used other justifications to reinstate global tariffs not long thereafter. Adding duties to select unfinished, imported goods has modestly lifted prices.

However, the Iran war has been a far bigger shock to the U.S. economy. Trump's decision to attack Iran on Feb. 28 led the latter to shut down the Strait of Hormuz to most commercial vessels. Over the last four months, we've borne witness to the largest energy supply disruption in modern history. Between February and May, U.S. trailing 12-month inflation surged from 2.4% to a three-year high of 4.2%.

BREAKING: US May PCE inflation, the Fed's preferred inflation metric, rises to 4.1%, the highest reading since April 2023.



Core PCE inflation rose to 3.4%, its highest since October 2023.



US inflation is now officially running at more than double the Fed's 2% target. -- The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) June 25, 2026

While energy supply shocks are historically short-lived, their inflationary effects can come in waves. We've just entered the next phase of Trumpflation (i.e., Trump-driven inflation), with a steady increase in Core Personal Consumption Expenditures indicating that Iran-war-driven inflation has spilled over into the broader economy.

In other words, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh doesn't have rate cuts on his mind -- and the first FOMC meeting he's presided over confirms it. In his prepared statements to the press following the June meeting, Warsh asserted:

Persistently high prices are a burden for the American people. But the recent past need not be prologue. I am pleased to report that members of the FOMC are unambiguous and unanimous. This committee will deliver price stability.

This commitment to price stability comes with two tailwinds. Firstly, the quarterly published Summary of Economic Projections (aka, the dot plot) showed that nine of 18 FOMC members, not all of whom vote, expect at least one rate hike before the year ends.

"If Trump wants someone easy on inflation, he got the wrong guy in Kevin Warsh."@AnnaEconomist pic.twitter.com/FGMfeSqHpU -- Daily Chartbook (@dailychartbook) January 31, 2026

Secondly, Kevin Warsh's FOMC voting record is decisively hawkish. Warsh previously served on the Board of Governors from Feb. 24, 2006, to March 31, 2011, during which he helped guide the U.S. economy through the financial crisis. Even as the unemployment rate soared during the financial crisis, Warsh cautioned against lower interest rates, fearing they would ignite inflation. Warsh has consistently favored high interest rates as a tool to stabilize prices.

President Trump and Fed Chair Warsh appear to be on a collision course, with Wall Street stuck in the middle. With Warsh removing forward guidance from FOMC statements, a lack of monetary policy transparency, coupled with the expectation of increased friction between the president and Fed chair, could spell disaster for a historically pricey stock market that has virtually no margin for error.

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Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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