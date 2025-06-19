Bitcoin Magazine



President Donald Trump: America Will Show The World How To Win With Digital Assets Like Never Before

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday evening regarding recent Senate legislation, stating the U.S. will “show the World how to WIN with Digital Assets like never before.” The post came following the Senate’s passage of the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act by a 68-30 vote.

“The Senate just passed an incredible Bill that is going to make America the UNDISPUTED Leader in Digital Assets,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Nobody will do it better, it is pure GENIUS! Digital Assets are the future, and our Nation is going to own it. We are talking about MASSIVE Investment, and Big Innovation.”

The president continued: “The House will hopefully move LIGHTNING FAST, and pass a ‘clean’ GENIUS Act. Get it to my desk, ASAP — NO DELAYS, NO ADD ONS.”

White House AI & Crypto Czar David Sacks responded to the legislation’s passage, stating: “The U.S. Senate has passed the GENIUS Act — landmark stablecoin legislation that provides regulatory clarity, enhances consumer protection, and extends U.S. dollar dominance online. Thanks to President Trump for his leadership on crypto & Senator Hagerty for authoring the bill.”

The administration has been articulating its digital asset strategy through high-profile appearances and policy statements. Vice President JD Vance addressed the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas, declaring: “What we’ve done in the Trump administration in digital asset policy is only the beginning. Crypto finally has a champion and an ally in the White House.”

White House Executive Director Bo Hines reinforced this message at the Bitcoin conference as well, stating, “We are well on our way to becoming the Bitcoin superpower of the world. This is something that is not partisan. This is a revolution in our financial system.” Hines specifically addressed Bitcoin’s importance: “Bitcoin is truly the golden standard…This is an asset that we should be harnessing on behalf of the American people. We want as much as we can possibly get.”

The GENIUS Act would establish the first comprehensive federal framework for fiat-backed stablecoins, requiring 1:1 dollar backed reserves, monthly disclosures, regular audits, and clear federal or state licensing.

The legislation now moves to the House, where Trump’s public pressure for swift passage without amendments could prove decisive.

