President & Director Randy Maultsby Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

We'd be surprised if Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) shareholders haven't noticed that the President & Director, Randy Maultsby, recently sold US$221k worth of stock at US$11.07 per share. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 54% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tiptree

Notably, that recent sale by Randy Maultsby is the biggest insider sale of Tiptree shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$10.85. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 6.68k shares worth US$82k. But insiders sold 20.00k shares worth US$221k. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:TIPT Insider Trading Volume September 18th 2022

Does Tiptree Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Tiptree insiders own about US$163m worth of shares (which is 41% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Tiptree Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Tiptree, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Tiptree that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

