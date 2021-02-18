President & Director Andrew Mathias Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Some SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President & Director, Andrew Mathias, recently sold a substantial US$7.0m worth of stock at a price of US$65.07 per share. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 50% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SL Green Realty

Notably, that recent sale by Andrew Mathias is the biggest insider sale of SL Green Realty shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$61.52. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

SL Green Realty insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:SLG Insider Trading Volume February 18th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that SL Green Realty insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$21m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SL Green Realty Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought SL Green Realty stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since SL Green Realty is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with SL Green Realty (including 2 which are potentially serious).

