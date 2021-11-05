President & COO H. Stewart Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Some Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President & COO, H. Stewart, recently sold a substantial US$6.0m worth of stock at a price of US$161 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 29% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Camden Property Trust

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, D. Oden, sold US$6.7m worth of shares at a price of US$133 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$161, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 16% of D. Oden's holding.

Camden Property Trust insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CPT Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2021

Does Camden Property Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Camden Property Trust insiders own about US$189m worth of shares (which is 1.1% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Camden Property Trust Tell Us?

Insiders sold Camden Property Trust shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Camden Property Trust has 4 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



