President & COO Carlos Quezada Just Bought 21% More Shares In Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Carlos Quezada, the President & COO of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) recently shelled out US$54k to buy stock, at US$36.33 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 21%.

Carriage Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Bryan Leibman made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$118k worth of shares at a price of US$39.25 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$36.68. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$306k for 8.15k shares. But they sold 902.00 shares for US$44k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Carriage Services insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CSV Insider Trading Volume August 7th 2022

Does Carriage Services Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Carriage Services insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$60m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Carriage Services Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Carriage Services shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Carriage Services that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

